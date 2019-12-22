Letter: Where Gohmert stands

Gohmert and gumption
My mother, dead now for near 20 years, had homely mountain sayings about many things in life. One of those she applied to folks who lacked common sense, or horse sense, as she called it. If someone lacked good horse sense, she said of them: “They don’t hove the gumption God gave a crabapple.”
If mother were still alive and lived in Longview as I do, she might well give the lack of gumption award to our U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert. If the accounts are correct (news story, Dec. 12), Louie unveiled the name of a whistleblower when everyone with gumption knew that such unveiling might bring down the awesome power of the presidency and federal government on a citizen of the land.
But then, Mr. Gohmert rarely takes a stand for common sense or common people. He far prefers to stand with the powerful folks of the earth.
— Bobby Bruce, Longview