Letter: Where's all that sanitizer now?

Where’s that santizer now?
It’s really sad that a local school district bought all of the sanitizer at some area stores, even the inventory from storeroom not placed on shelves.
My elderly parents wanted two bottles at the most. They had to wait days. A worker kindly told them when they were about to get a shipment. So they did finally get some.
Where is all that sanitizer now? Is it being used? Because I think the schools are closed now. They prevented the ones who really needed it from getting it.
— Kelly Wilson, Hallsville