Letter: Where the priorities lie

Where the priorities lie
President Biden is requesting another $25 billion to the corrupt government in Ukraine with no strings or oversight attached to it. And the victims of the fires in Hawaii are to receive a whopping $700 per victim.
Kind of shows where the priorities lie. Most important thing is maintaining the empire at all costs while society at home suffers from inflations, fires, and other disasters.
In other news, 41 Democratic Congress members are on a paid junket in Israel, and 31 Republicans are as well courtesy of AIPAC. I kind of wish they would stay over there as they do not represent us.
Now to really put the icing on the cake, Sen. Marco Rubio suggested making peace groups such as Code Pink and several other register as foreign agents under the FARA (foreign agent registration act). Some had the audacity to suggest friendlier relations with China, it seems.
As if the peace movement actually had any traction in the U.S., anyway.
And by the way, AIPAC (American Israel PAC) has never been required to sign as the foreign agents that they clearly are. Unless you consider Israel the 51st state, which many do.
— Jerry King, Kilgore