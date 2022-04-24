Letter: Where was reverence for Easter?

Where was reverence for Easter?
This letter is submitted in response to Mrs. Bonnie Parvino’s letter last week (April 20). I’m not suggesting she be denied her opinion. I am however curious why Longview News-Journal would publish such a letter during Easter.
Her uninformed statements would be more at home on some obscure internet site. The blanket condemnation made toward various “other” religions is exactly the type of message that turns people away from religion. Maybe that was her intent. No one was converted by that letter. The writer diminished herself. And others were either alienated or insulted.
I’m not a fan of censorship, but I assume someone at the paper goes by a set of guidelines or rhyme or reason as to what gets published. If no such guidelines exist, I would like to recommend that reverence for Easter be recognized over publishing such judgmental religious rancor.
— Richard Lattier, East Mountain