Letter: Where's the diplomacy?

Where’s the diplomacy?
Well, clearly our pulling out of Afghanistan did not bring much peace. So sky-high military spending cuts will never happen.
A couple of things about this latest uproar over what Russia might do as far as Ukraine is concerned starting with an invasion.
Russia has said it has no intention of invading Ukraine but drew a couple of red lines in the sand. One condition was the admittance of Ukraine into NATO. But, of course, the Biden administration is proceeding as if there is no doubt of Russia’s intentions.
Remember, although the Mueller report only said Russia may have interfered in the 2016 elections, the media and politicians acted as if there were no doubt that it had occurred.
The same seems to be occurring here with no real efforts at diplomacy to defuse the crisis. Have we become so inured to war and all that we are not allowed to question if any of this makes any sense? Remember when NATO destroyed Libya, the most prosperous African nation, and let war lords and slave markets take over. Does anyone have a reason why this was necessary or advisable?
One thing for sure — the Ukrainian economy will be shattered.
— Jerry King, Longview