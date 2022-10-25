Letter: Where's the hype for Biden?

Where’s the hype for Biden?
John Foster, it’s election time. How come you don’t write glowing letters about the great things the Biden administration has done? Instead of constantly grousing about Trumpers and writers that don’t know what they are talking about, why not be positive? You could cite Biden’s great job against hyper-inflation, for instance.
Or you could praise all his good work on immigration ... going after those CBP officers for whipping illegal immigrants. Or the great job that feckless VP Harris and lying Sec. Mayorkas are doing because they were so “equity-qualified” for their respective assignments.
And how can I forget, the people of Texas just love that Biden is going to Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Russia and Iran to solve the world fossil fuel crisis. We’ll teach them to comply with our desires. We’ll punish them. Well, all but Iran who we still want to sign onto a broken nuclear deal (so we can again give them billions of $$$) ... the same Iran that is helping Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. And Texans love the far lower paying jobs of assembling solar panels — if, that is, he can actually bring those jobs back from China!
— Robert Bauman, Longview