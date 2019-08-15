Letter: Which would you rather have?

Which would you rather have?
Many people don’t like Donald Trump because of his personality. Yes, he’s a thin-skinned braggart. Yes, he often shoots from the hip without checking the facts. Yes, he doesn’t know when to stop the tweets.
However, no, he is not a career politician. No, he doesn’t just talk, he gets things done for the country. No, he’s not for free everything for everybody. No, he’s not for open borders. No, he doesn’t believe the government should give monthly stipends to able-bodied people who just don’t want to work. No, he doesn’t think illegal immigrants should receive free health care and free college tuition.
Still reeling from the 2016 election, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and activist judges have thrown every conceivable roadblock in front of Trump as he tries to deliver on the campaign promises that got him elected. Watching the Dems try to corral Trump is like watching Wile E. Coyote try to catch the Roadrunner.
So would you rather have a president with a boorish personality who gets things done for the country or one with a better personality who would impose socialist values to lead us down the road to bankruptcy and the destruction of the American way of life?
— Don Peck, Longview