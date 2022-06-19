Letter: Who controls your body?

Who controls your body?
Mr. Bartlett (letter, June 15), the GOP is inextricably linked to clergy abuse. Decades of history show that American evangelicals’ misogynistic doctrines enabled powerful men to mistreat women with little consequences. They are all staunchly in the GOP column. Google them.
Laws specifically designed for killing innocent life? One big one: the U.S. military (think: Vietnam, Laos, Iraq, Libya, Granada, Lebanon, Syria, to name a few). Paid soldiers to kill innocents. Wow. Denying assistance to Puerto Rico, denying expansion of Medicare, cuts in welfare, barring those seeking refuge, etc. Took me a lot less than five minutes to name just a few.
Read the platform of the Democratic Party regarding abortion (you might learn something). Women aren’t chattel. Who controls your body? Do tell us the last time God contacted you about this issue. I’ll give you a few minutes.
In my letter (June 12), following an explanation of a woman’s nine-month journey following impregnation, one sentence was (conveniently?) omitted: What do men do? Smoke a cigarette and fall asleep? As with red lights, laws will be broken. Abortions will happen. The thing is, sir, you don’t have a dog in the hunt!
— Kathy Somer, Longview