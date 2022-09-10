Letter: Who is worse?

Who is worse?
Joe Biden gave a speech where he labeled almost half the voters traitors. He said MAGA supporters threaten our democracy and basically are traitors.
This kind of rhetoric is the opposite of what you would say if you were trying to unify the country as opposed to farther split it apart into partisan divisions.
Let us consider something. If Trump was so dangerous to our democracy, it seems the first thing President Biden would wish to do is undo some of the things Trump did. For instance, the Iran nuclear peace deal (JCPOA) that Trump tore up. Biden could have returned to it as originally negotiated by President Obama. However, it looks like he has no intention of doing so.
Trump’s move of the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He could have moved it back. He didn’t. He could have pardoned Julian Assange, who is only guilty of reporting U.S. war crimes. He hasn’t, and he won’t. In fact, he has done worse by getting us in a proxy war with Russia and endangering the whole planet plus destroying not only Ukraine, but Europe as well.
So Trump is worse?
— Jerry King, Longview