Letter: Who profits?

Who profits?
I suppose everyone knows about the explosions and sabotage of Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. Cui bono. Who profits?
Well, now Germany and Europe are totally dependent on the U.S. for their energy needs, and Russia has lost any leverage it might have had.
But my main concern in all the billions in escalation of the Ukraine conflict is in the increasing danger of a nuclear war as neither Russia or the U.S. has renounced the first use of nuclear weapons.
An analogy that I think is appropriate is this. Two nuclear-armed adversaries confronting each other is like two men standing knee-deep in a room filled with gasoline and threatening each other with who has the most matches.
The first and primary goal of any president should be to deescalate than risk and make sure there is not a nuclear war. As President Reagan said, in that case, there will be no winners. I have five questions that I wish a poll could be conducted to see if people are even aware of the danger the world is in right now. But that will have to wait.
— Jerry King, Longview