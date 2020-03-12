Letter: Who's getting the virus money?

Who’s getting the virus money?
Totally amazed at the panic false news can and will create with absolutely no obvious oversight or care by any reasonable news management. The true numbers of the current virus as of this Sunday from reputable health sources, was 111,000 infected out of 7.8 billion people in the world, or 0.001%. Deaths were 1,000, or 0.9% of those.
Flu numbers in the U.S. last year were 7 million infected out of 329.5 million people just in the U.S. or 2.12% and reported death of those due to flu was 30,000 to 50,000, or 0.5-0.8% of those.
Using this false reporting, our elected officials recently approved $8.5 billion for this virus whereas the combined annual fund for flu, HIV and polio combined is less than half a billion.
Just who is getting this money? It would be nice for a public accounting before the money disappears as this sounds like another politician ripoff of the public taxpayer by both parties in power. In fact, which elected officials and family members bought stock earlier in this virus scare in the mask and pharmaceutic companies (which is called insider trading and is illegal for most of us)? Just curious.
— Steve Harkrider, Longview