Letter: Who to blame

Who to blame
In a recent letter to the editor (Aug. 25), a political cartoon about who to blame on the crisis in Afghanistan was labeled as incorrect.
We are told the real blame belongs to Bush and Cheney. I would like to remind everyone that the war was authorized by Congress. In fact, there was only one vote against it. Blame Congress instead.
Wrongly placing the blame on Republicans is what Democrats do best. COVID-19 was called the Trump virus. But in truth, Trump with his travel bans and acted to protect America before the World Health Organization even labeled COVID-19 as a pandemic. Blame WHO instead.
Most Democrats still believe the great hoax that Trump colluded with Russia. They should blame themselves for this, since it was the Democratic Party that paid for what we now know as the Steele dossier. Even The New York Times admitted that the dossier was probably Russian disinformation.
World leaders are said to have asked Biden to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for pulling out of Afghanistan, and he refused. He intends to obey the deadline set by the Taliban. So put the blame on him. It’s where it rightfully belongs.
— Gerald Green, Longview