Letter: Who's senile?

Who’s senile?
Republicans, do recall a few of Trump’s misdeeds: kicked the media out of the Oval Office; likened our intelligence community to “Nazis”; sided with Putin over our intelligence agencies; cheated on his wife with a porn star, paying her $130,000 for her silence; pulled us out of the Paris Climate Accords ; scuttled clean air/water standards; opened up protected wilderness for the benefit of the oil and mining industries; embraced white supremacy; fueled an insurrection; gave the corporate farming industry $26B in compensation for losses due to his tariffs; channeled $3.6B in Pentagon appropriations to his border wall, etc.
How quick you are to point out that President Biden is senile. Michael Reagan (whose commentaries this paper loves) adoringly memorializes his mother (who openly consulted with astrologists) for taking care of Ronnie through Alzheimer’s the last several years of his presidency. President Nancy?
We who voted for Biden were aware that he is old. Contrast that to an old astrology-infused man with dementia and the old deranged fascist, narcissist, wannabe dictator whose rantings, deceit, irritability, rambling impulsivity, sniffing/twitching, inability to form a cohesive sentence were accepted as the norm for four years. Unmitigated gall. Senility must be in the mind of the beholder.
— Kathy Somer, Longview