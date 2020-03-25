Letter: Whose virus is it, anyway?

Whose virus is it, anyway?
It seems the media wants to label the president a racist for calling the current pandemic the China Virus.
This president offered the Chinese government our medical help early on. That early offer was refused. The New York Times has called it the Trump Virus. I can’t blame him for trying to set the record straight on it origins.
Also, let’s all remember Chinese propaganda has said the U.S. Army was to blame for the virus.
The president as the commander in chief did what was right in letting the world know this was untrue, emphasizing where it came from. This president does not adhere to what the media’s perception of political correctness is at any given moment.
Political correctness was first used by Marxist Leninist in 1917 to refer to the Communist Party line. Over time it has had other connotations, ending up to the way it’s now used. One thing for sure, President Trump is not going to tiptoe on eggshells over any issue.
— Gerald Green, Longview