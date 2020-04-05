Letter: Why not more limits?

Why not more limits
I am wondering why our county has not implemented an order along the same lines Anderson County has put in place?
To limit to one the number of people per family who enter a store would help solve the social distancing orders that are woefully being ignored. Our shelter-at-home order is doing its part in helping curb the virus, but so many people have not been paying attention to it. It is discouraging to those of us who are trying to follow the guidelines.
— Phyllis Fant, Longview
Editor’s note: Other counties in our region and elsewhere across the state have issued similar orders and are enforcing them.