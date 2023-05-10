Letter: Widespread mental illness

Widespread mental illness
I admire the courage John Foster demonstrated in his recent column in the News-Journal (Forum page, May 5) concerning the dangers of one’s religious views intertwining with their politics.
He highlighted the tragic apparent suicide pact of a family of three in Pennsylvania in making the point. Although I agree that separation of church and state is crucial for our nation, I have to think more than Trump losing the 2020 election led to this awful tragedy.
Mental illness seems to be widespread. Certainly the continuous onslaught of mass killings/ shootings is proof of that. Someone I know that works treating the mentally ill said during the pandemic, cases increased or got worse. I have to believe that is true, but I blame the draconian measures put in place to deal with it.
Views that disagreed with those measures were put to shame on national news shows. Many well-known politicians that implemented such measures were later found to be in violation of them themselves. A Johns Hopkins University study found that the lockdowns had no noticeable effect on saving lives.
Being told by this administration that it’s the pandemic of the unvaccinated was unconscionable on their part. Just look at Biden.
— Gerald Green, Longview