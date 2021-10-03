Letter: Will America last?

Will America last?
I question whether or not America will last because whoever is running this country right now was not elected.
Because the puppet in the office of president lacks the mental alertness of a 2-year-old.
Whoever is running America must hate America because they bring naught but harm to America.
To make matters worse the generals running the military lack the intelligence to fight their way out if a wet paper bag much less win a war. They are neither feared nor respected. They pale in comparison to generals like Patton, MacArthur, Eisenhower or Bradley. They have never had to face the consequences of their actions. They are not warriors but politicians and not worth squat at even that.
America better wake up or we will be no more — the great experiment failed. America has but one hope, because only God can save us!
— Scott Parvino, Avinger