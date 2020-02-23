Letter: Will Gohmert finally stand up?

Will Gohmert finally stand up?
Hats off to the News-Journal for keeping us informed with columns like that from Richard Cherwitz (Opinion, Feb. 13). In these days of serious threat to the rule of law and by extension threat to that which has been glue in the woks of our republic, Cherwitz wonders: “Will Texas Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, as well as representatives like Louie Gohmert, continue placing party above principle and blindly follow the lead of their president?”
Or more pointedly to those of us who live in East Texas — will Louie Gohmert continue in uncritical support of a president who lies, cheats and bullies on a daily basis? Or will Mr. Gohmert, in an uncharacteristic display of political courage, stand up and hold the president accountable for his words and actions? Or, if Mr. Gohmert does not do such, it certainly is time to vote for someone who has the courage of his/her convictions.
— Bobby Bruce, Longview