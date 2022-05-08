Letter: Will we listen?

Will we listen?
With every new day, we find that the godless buffoons running the world's governments are behaving more like two huge angry drunks in a bar. Ego and vanity won’t let them back down. We have seen this so many times. History speaks constantly through the predictable repetitions of man’s sinful/stupid actions. Will we listen?
When Nancy Pelosi, Biden, Adam Schiff and a host of other blatantly corrupt liars tell us that America is going to help Ukraine with money and weapons until there is “victory,” all of us should be shaking in our boots!
These guys are only interested in maintaining their power in D.C. ... so why are they putting on such an act? Could it be that Ukraine is funneling money from the “aid packages” back into D.C. Swamp-controlled voting manipulation scenarios for the coming mid-term and 2024 presidential election? They did it once. Why let a good international emergency go to waste?
How much do you want to bet that money from your taxpayer pocket is going to Ukraine (a place that Hunter Biden knows well: bbc.com/news/world-54553132) and then gets transferred back to the D.C. Swamp via banks? Hmmm ... sounds like a bad episode from “House of Cards.”
— Brian Riggs, Big Sandy