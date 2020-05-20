Letter: William is right on failing schools

Williams is right; public education is failing students
After reading Walter Williams’ op-ed “A nation’s failing report card” (Opinion, May 12), I am sad to agree with his assessment of our nation’s public education system.
While I know there are still schools here in Northeast Texas working hard to buck this national trend, we are failing.
I teach Music Appreciation as an adjunct instructor at a community college. One of the musical examples I use in my class is Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima. It is a 20th century atonal piece for string orchestra written by Krzysztof Penderecki. In discussing the piece before we listen to it, I always ask my students if they know the significance of Hiroshima. Many times, no students will respond or exhibit any recognition of the name. And on the rare occasion when I do get a response, it is never more than one or two students.
The use of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to hasten the end of WWII is one of the seminal events in American history. I shake my head every semester that I have to explain the significance of Hiroshima to students in my music class.
— Kenny Goodson, Hughes Springs