Letter: Williams column on target

Williams column on target

My commendations on Walter Williams’ column today (Opinion, April 21). Well done. I don’t know about the analogy of “parrot-jellyfish,” but overall, kudos.

Thank you.

— Wm. Michael Morgan, Hughes Springs

