Letter: Won't support a traitor to U.S.

Won’t support a traitor
I believe that President Trump does not have the interests of the American people at heart. He has performed illegal and immoral acts against the United States and does not deserve to continue to profit from his position of power.
If U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe does not support the impeachment of President Trump, I will not support him in the next election. Furthermore, I will be vigilant in educating my family and friends that he has supported a traitor to the United States if he does not call for impeachment.
— Ben Hansen, Mount Pleasant