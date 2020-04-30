Letter: Won't be going Mobile Monday

Imagine my surprise when it was announced that the Monday edition of the News-Journal is going to be e-published (news story, April 6). I am upset (I know there are more pressing things to be upset about).

I am “old school.” I like to have a newspaper in hand. I still buy books and have magazine subscriptions that come in the mail. I am not on the computer a lot and do not want to sit in a chair to read the paper. Sitting on my sofa and reading is relaxing for me. Sitting at a computer to read the paper is not.

I will not be logging on to read the Monday edition of the News-Journal.

— Fadra Towers, Carthage

