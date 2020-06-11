Letter: Won't be holding my breath

Won’t be holding my breath
Kevin McQuaid, your letter (March 27) is eye-rolling.
What kind of oath did you take for your patients? A doctor lobbying for opening up a country that had already witnessed nearly 100,000 deaths? You truly believe that lockdowns are opposed to the overall good? And what “good” would that be, sir? More deaths? More exposure to a deadly virus that scientists are still learning about?
Looks as though you’ve been listening to the original bearer of fake news: our buffoon-in-chief.
None of us has ever lived through a pandemic, so you certainly have no more knowledge of how to hold this virus at bay than the next person. Your uncontrollable need to verbalize your opinion by denigrating a columnist for The Washington Post and characterizing him as a “flaming liberal” is churlish.
According to you, it is “beyond unreasonable to shut down our country and abolish our freedoms for a prolonged period.” Freedoms like getting haircuts/tattoos, or eating out, sitting in a bar, going to a water park, having the dog groomed, visiting friends? Let’s talk about these basic freedoms. Here you are, the same pro-lifer who opposes abortion but won’t mind if more lives are lost to this virus.
Interesting how freedoms work for some but not others. Perhaps we women should take up our AK-47s, wave flags from lost wars (Confederate/Swastika) and march on state capitols in protest of our dwindling freedoms. Maybe you’ll write a letter supporting us? I won’t hold my breath.
— Kathy Somer, Longview