Letter: Words of humility and patience

Words of humility and patience
Our Revolutionary War ended in 1783, a victory against a larger, better supplied military. Many of the officers of the Continental Army had fought without pay. Rumors spread that the Continental Congress was going to renege on its pay to those officers.
The mood of those officers grew so ugly that they threatened to march on Congress and seize control of the government. Gen. George Washington called for a meeting with his officers, hoping to head off this crisis.
In a chapel in Newburgh, New York, Washington advised patience, reminding the men that he, too, had served without pay.
The officers continued to glare angrily as Washington read a latter from a congressman, stumbling over the words he could hardly see. Finally, he had to stop, reaching into his pocket to pull out something the men had never seen — glasses.
“Gentlemen, you must pardon me. I have grown gray in your service and now find myself going blind.”
These words of humility instantly dissolved the hostile mood. The officers began to weep.
Did this one man stand up to prevent a major crisis in our nation with words of humility and patience? Was our first president our best president?
— Wray Boyd, Hallsville