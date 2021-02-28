Letter: Work through the unusual

Work through the unusual
Like everyone else in the area, my wife and I worked through the major snow, ice and sub-zero weather event. Some folks fared better than others.
At our home, we had a series or power failures that lasted a little more than three hours. Before the storm, the LNJ that I read every day had fairly accurate forecasts, as did other news sources. With that “heads up,” I made a few preparations. No panic buying on my part, just a little planning.
I was on the roads every day and saw police out doing their job, fire and ambulance doing their job, city equipment and operators doing their best to keep critical areas clear.
Many, many thanks for their hard work and dedication.
Some think we were unprepared: no snow plows, not much road salt, few salt trucks. I would ask those who think that to show me their residential snow blower, their snow shovel and the salt or de-icer they stockpile every fall.
We experienced a generational weather event that broke many records. Doubtful we will see it again for years to come. People and government entities plan for the normal and work through the unusual — exactly what Longview and Gregg county officials did.
— Amos Snow III, Longview