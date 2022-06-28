Letter: Worried about other people

Worried about other people
Reading Gerald Green (June 22), I think you’re right, the last two weeks have proven the Trump Republicans are stupid and buffoons. Mr. Green mentions the Constitution. Isn’t that something the Republican party has ignored? It seems Adam Schiff has been right all the time.
Mr. Green is doubtful about the Jan. 6 committee. Sometimes it’s hard to see the truth when you have been fooled for so long. Mr. Green seems to like Jim Jordan. Nine members of the wrestling team at Ohio State claim Jordan knew about the sexual abuse by the team doctor and turned a blind eye. He said he would be transparent to the Jan. 6 committee. He has nothing to hide, and now he won’t answer questions. He also asked about pardons. He and Louie Gohmert were worried about other people.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview