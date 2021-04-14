Letter: Worthy endeavor

Worthy endeavor
I read the News-Journal article (April 11), “Green gifts: New Diana ISD agriculture students grow produce for school’s cafeteria.”
I applaud the students for doing this. The students who grow the produce will learn to have “a green thumb” plus an even better lesson in sharing resources with others.
When I first came to Texas (to reside) in 2004, I grew very large gardens at my late cousin small farm. He loved my large bountiful tomato plants, the radishes, onions, cabbage, lettuce, watermelon, pumpkins, sunflowers, and corn. I was such a picky eater, about the only thing I grew myself that I liked was my potatoes.
I grew lots and lots of turnips for two main reasons: First, it reminded me of my parents who both liked turnips. Plus, turnips are green and leafy. They were ideal food for our chickens, and even one of our goats named “Ogilvie” loved his share of turnip greens.
I had such massive harvests that (ironically) I even donated surplus produce to the very New Diana school cafeteria that the students are helping now.
Growing gardens is a worthy hobby or endeavor. It enables a person to get outside. The harvest is a gift somebody can use.
— James A. Marples, Longview