Letter: Worthy of belief?

Worthy of belief?
Rarely do parties with opposing views find agreement at the extreme edges of the spectrum of ideas. It is more common to meet in the middle.
The middle on the topic of the Senate impeachment trial should be a fair trial in which all senators evaluate the evidence objectively and vote based on evidence presented that is legally and factually sufficient. The very essence of our system of government demands a fair trial that respects American judicial standards. Anything less will further erode trust in our government and divide our nation.
This presidential administration has established and promoted a level of dishonesty that will impact anyone who hears it and lacks the critical thinking skills to distinguish truth from lies. His political party has largely embraced his dishonesty for personal gain and political expediency.
The question should not be whether government fears the people or people fear the government, but whether people can establish government that they trust will act fairly, transparently and honestly.
A July 22 Pew Research study found that, “Nearly two-thirds (64%) say that low trust in the federal government makes it harder to solve many of the country’s problems.”
It’s imperative each of us understand, recognize and reject lies, dishonesty and deceit in matters of fundamental importance. A half truth can be just as deceptive as a whole lie. Socrates established the importance of asking deep questions that probe profoundly into thinking before we accept ideas as worthy of belief.
— Michael Tolbert, Tyler