Letter: Would you argue for missiles?

Would you argue for missiles?
There are many heated arguments concerning the right to bear arms.
The Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
One could argue the amendment addresses the right to have armed militias. Judicial review expanded this right to non-militia citizens as well.
So, what is an arm? It goes beyond the muskets existing at the time of writing the amendment, but how far? Fifty-caliber machine guns that can tear a house in half? Shoulder-mounted missiles that can bring down an airliner? Hand grenades? The issue is not whether the constitutional right exists but what reasonable application we should use.
My suggestion is that reasonable use of weapons for hunting and home protection should be the only rights of citizens not in the military or militia. Do others really want to argue for missiles?
— Blake Bailey, Tyler