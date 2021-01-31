You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Wrath and revenge

The insanity of current political happenings threatens to rip through my heart like a tornado, wreaking the havoc of anger, despair, resentment and condemnation.

Then I’m reminded of one of the names of God — Yahweh Gmolah (Jeremiah 51:56). He is Jehovah Our Recompense — the God who “pays back” our enemies.

In the Philippines, a new Christian raised pigs for a living. His neighbors persecuted him for his faith, and one night his pigs were stolen. Mockers laughed and expected him to take revenge. However, he said, “Oh, no, I will not take revenge. God is the one that will exact punishment on that man who stole my pigs. I will only pray for God’s mercy, because I am very fearful for what God will do to him.”

News of his response spread, and the next night his pigs mysteriously appeared back in their pen.

I feel betrayed, lied to, and abused by corrupt people in politics and media. But Jesus tells me to “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44). That’s what I’ll do, and leave the wrath and revenge stuff to my Jehovah Gmolah (Romans 12:19). I shudder to think what He will do to them.

— Johnny Norwood, Longview

