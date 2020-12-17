Letter: Wreaths Across America Day

Wreaths Across America Day
It’s almost National Wreaths Across America Day, and you have a chance to join in the ceremonies to remember and honor our military veterans at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday. Our ceremony will start at 10:45 a.m. with the laying of ceremonial wreaths at the base of each flagpole where the service flags are flying at half-staff. Following this brief but respectful ceremony, volunteers from the Gregg County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Captain William Young Chapter of the NSDAR will lay wreaths at each veteran’s grave.
We do this to remember our nation’s military veterans; honor those that serve and their families; and to teach the next generation about the value of freedom. Ceremonies are held all over the world at local and national cemeteries where U.S. veterans are buried. Rosewood Park in Longview is just one of over 2,500 participating locations.
The public is more than welcome to join us. Having this ceremony outdoors will allow us to social distance. You can wear your mask outside or not wear a mask and spread out away from other people. We hope you will join us. However you are able to this year, whether you’ve sponsored a wreath or helped share our stories in some way, you all play a part in fulfilling the mission!
— Fred Winters, public relations officer, Gregg County CERT