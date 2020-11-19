Letter: Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America was created by one man’s tribute to our veterans to remember the fallen, honor those that serve and their families, and to teach the next generation about the value of freedom. Ceremonies are held all over the world at local and national cemeteries where U.S. veterans are buried.
This year, the WAA ceremony is on Dec. 19.
Our local event will be at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview hosted by Gregg County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
Beginning at 10:45 a.m., this year’s ceremony will be a little different from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will not be any speakers or honor guard as in previous years, but there will be the laying of ceremonial wreaths at the base of each flagpole with that branch of service flag flying at half-staff. Directly after this will begin the laying of wreaths on individual veteran’s graves.
This event is free and open to the public. Since this ceremony is held outside, social distancing will need to be maintained by all attendees. Face masks are optional.
— Fred Winters, public relations officer, Gregg County CERT