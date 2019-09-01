Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Letter: Wrong business mindset

Wrong business mindset

It appears Longview Economic Development Corp. has begun putting “No Trespassing” posts up around property in the business parks that are just grassy areas. For a “corporation” that is all about business and growth, it is ironic they would do something that will definitely harm photography businesses in this area.

I realize there has been some dumping incidents, but as the case with any restriction or law, only those who want to follow them will so posts aren’t going to stop people who still want to dump their trash on property or do whatever else they do.

I guess LEDCO only cares about bringing in outside businesses and markets to them, instead of encouraging local mom-and-pop type businesses.

Longview for too long has been stagnant with no growth in certain markets and old policies and procedures, such as the sign ordinance, do not help. Restaurants and hotels do not make a city, people do, and there seems to be no effort to bring in businesses that are good for people, nor the desire to support art initiatives, such as Tyler’s usage of art to cover up signal boxes at intersections or even the new angel wing paintings that are going up.

— Jeremiah Fulbright, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Rejoice in the Lord your God, for he has given you the autumn rains in righteousness. He sends you abundant showers, both autumn and spring rains.”

Joel 2:23

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business