Letter: Wrongs don't make a right

Wrongs don’t make a right
Well, Israel has a new government, and it is more right-wing and repressive then any we have seen before.
Every day, at least one or more young Palestinians are murdered by the new regime, although it is almost never brought to our attention in our media. Last week, a young Palestinian male who had been wounded and lying helpless and face down on the pavement when an Israeli soldier pulls out his revolver and proceeds to execute the young man with four shots. The current Israeli regime leader praised the soldier for acting in this manner.
While our attention is focused on Ukraine, this has been happening as a regular basis. But maybe there are cracks appearing in the Israeli narrative. We have all seen Holocaust films like Anna Frank, which are terrible.
But now a new Netflix film, “Farha,” has come out this month. It depicts the horrors experienced by the Palestinians with the invasion of the Zionist settlers in 1948, what the Palestinians call the Nakba. Please, if you have Netflix, watch this. Two wrongs do not make a right, and the Palestinians had nothing to do with the Holocaust and Hitler.
— Jerry King, Longview