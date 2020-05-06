Letter: Yes, he made many mistakes

Yes, he made many mistakes
Ms. Almquist (letter, April 30): Although I appreciate your history lesson on President Bush, my letter was concerning President Trump and his mishandling of the pandemic. President Bush’s deception to sell a war and the aftermath is irrelevant. Your attempt at whataboutery doesn’t invalidate me or my criticism of the current administration’s actions, or lack thereof.
OK, you claim President Trump made a mistake by terminating the PREDICT program, by firing the head of the Global Health Security and Biodefense unit and disbanding it, by cutting funding to the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization. He made a mistake by ignoring warnings from Peter Navarro and dozens of daily intel briefings. He made a mistake by failing to implement the National Security Council’s pandemic handbook, and setting up a coherent nationalized response. He made a mistake by weakening the ability of the federal government to respond to disease outbreaks.
I think President Trump would even disagree with your assessment that a mistake was made. He applauded himself for “a spectacular job.” Jared Kushner just called the administration’s response a “success story.” No mention of mistakes. No mention of false information being disseminated to the public. No mention of peddling useless and deadly treatments.
Yes, presidents are human. We do not like them to make mistakes. However, what you call mistakes are not mistakes, Ms. Almquist. It’s negligence and leadership malpractice.
America deserves better.
— Raymond Richards, Karnack