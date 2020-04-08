Letter: Yes, something positive

Yes, something positive
Regarding “How about something positive?” (letter, April 2)
Gaylon Butler you are exactly right. In all the time that I’ve read John D. Foster’s missives, I have never found one with a positive message. The constant carping about our president is tiresome to say the least.
Butler was correct. If you really want to stretch your “talents” find something really positive about Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. On the other hand, I don’t think even Will Rogers could find anything positive about Bernie.
— Frank Cumnock, Longview