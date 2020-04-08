Letter: You call this practical?

You call this practical?
Was just reading an opinion by Jay Shepherd, who thinks President Trump is brilliant and that if it’s not practical to do it, he won’t (letter, April 1).
Jay, he is a person who filed for bankruptcy three times, his dad bailed him out of trouble on other occasions, he lies all the time to try to make himself look better and takes million-dollar golf weekends charged to taxpayers. A practical person wouldn’t do it. The president promotes insecurity by his lack of leadership of America.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview