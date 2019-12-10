Letter: You have my sympathy

You have my sympathy
A lot of you missed the very best musical show ever. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Greggton Methodist Church, the area barbershop chorus, East Texas Men in Harmony, put on a show that was super fantastic! Their showmanship was great. Their antics was so perfect. My heart is still happy.
My one regret is that there was no advertising so more people would have known. The church should have had information in the News-Journal in the calendar of events. I plan to be sure that doesn’t happen next time so that I don’t have to feel sorry for you for missing such wonderful music and harmony.
— Barbara Williams, Longview