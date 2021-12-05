Letter: You love your guns

You love your guns
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” (1791). Please reread the beginning of this sentence.
If you keep arms in your home, are you a part of that militia? How is there a “free state” when people are allowed to mow down others at random?
I have a gun to hunt for food. Food is scarce? It’s cheaper than buying meat? Average cost of a hunting rifle $500, hunting license about $25/person, monthly pickup payment maybe $300 per month for six years, plus the cost of a deer lease, gas to travel to/from said lease, special clothing, blinds, ammo, etc. Mighty pricey eats.
“Guns don’t kill people — people kill people.” Yeah, they do. Just ask: Kyle Rittenhouse, Ethan Crumbly, the McMichaels, Dylan Klebold/Eric Harris, Nikolas Cruz, Stephen Paddock, Adam Lanza (to name a few).
And now, an 11-year-old child and four more high schoolers.
Parents, choose to kiss your children or your guns tonight because one of them won’t make it through a shooting. Sandy Hook, Colorado Springs, Orlando, Parkland, etc., weren’t enough. No amount of death will be. You love your guns too much.
— Kathy Somer, Longview