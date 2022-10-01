Letter: You sold your soul

You sold your soul
Dear Republican Party: You sold your soul. You used to stand for patriotism but sold your soul to a traitor who conspired with an enemy to destroy our democracy.
You used to stand for our armed forces but sold your soul to a draft dodger who mocked their courage and sacrifice.
You used to stand for hardworking Americans but sold your soul to a con man who made his fortune by cheating them.
You used to stand for the American dream but sold your soul to a racist who traded the Statue of Liberty for walls and cages while praising the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.
You used to stand for family values but sold your soul to a predator who betrayed all three of his wives.
You used to stand for Jesus but sold your soul to a wolf in sheep’s clothing who has made a mockery of Christianity.
Currently under investigation for tax fraud, voter fraud, insurrection and violation of the Espionage Act, you continue to defend his lies. Whatever he paid you for your soul, I hope it was worth it. The check’s in the mail.
— Kathy Somer, Longview