Letter: You're not energy independent

Not energy independent
Reading Al McBride’s letter (Sunday), you can buy other countries’ oil cheaper than you can produce it.
The Energy Information Administration says it is not able to determine precisely how much oil exported from the U.S. is produced in the U.S. because some of the exported oil may originally have been imported from other countries, placed in storage and reexported. The U.S. does not produce enough of the right type of oil to meet its needs.
You’re not energy independent. You may not believe in the green energy movement, but your grandchildren will have better air and better water.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview