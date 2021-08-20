Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Longview ISD working to ‘correct issues’ after buses drop off children at wrong locations,” Wednesday:
“Wish this was a first time thing! Busing definitely needs restructuring! Glad this baby is ok!”
— Missy Dethlefs
“Make sure your children know their parent’s full names, their addresses and have a phone number memorized! Even though its on file, it’s so important for their safety if something should occur.”
— Lindsay M. Lovelace
“This is so sad. I feel for the kiddos & parents and I don’t know what I’d do if my kid was lost (but he was taught by the time he was in kinder his moms #). I also have a lot of sympathy for the bus drivers. Can you image how chaotic it is in the transportation depot right now? If they don’t have enough bus drivers, what can they do? If I was concerned about my kid being lost i would pull him off the bus until they can hire enough staff. Maybe some stay at home parents can fill the void temporarily and apply for the overwhelming open positions?Or maybe shut down some routes until they are staffed better. It’s probably extremely hard to find the right people willing to drive buses and get yelled at by parents on the regular. Grace and patience’s in unprecedented times.”
— Holly Haddad
“Wait. Aren’t we paying an old SHISD guy lots of money to have prevented this from happening? I know it’s a big job to coordinate so many kids but that’s the job. Somebody needs to do better!!”
— JoCarol Cox
“3 days in a row & LISD has failed to provide transportation to Judson Middle School for our neighborhood, leaving parents scrambling on how to get their kids to school — and we’re told that we have to drop off and pick up our kids until they can figure out their transportation…… what about parents who work who have no family to help & rely on the busses !?! Are we suppose to get fired !!!!!?????”
— Chauntelle Hester
“Having the same issue and this is our first year dealing with LISD !!!! I go back to working in the office on Monday and I have no idea on how my daughter is going to get home from school !!!! This is crazinesssss.”
— DaWona Lewis
“This all the time Longview ISD it should have been fixed and handled long time ago and not repeated.”
— Keelee Loeffler
Regarding, “St. Mary’s in Longview welcomes back students with COVID-19 protocols in place,” Tuesday:
“Outbreak starts in 3.2….”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“Thanks St.Mary for loving your children enough to protect them...love on a smile!”
— Gwendolyn Walker
“Wash your hands and distance instead of everyone fiddling with masks and getting close to spray whatever chemical that is.”
— Charlie McInroe
“Way to go St Mary’s for being proactive in this.”
— Randall Van Lysal
Regarding, “Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision,” Monday:
“Actually they should fight for their country it’s not the United State’s responsibility and we have our own problems .We gave them 20 years of our men and women lives .They need to do the rest and fight.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“This man wants us all to die. No doubt some Taliban who came through the border are planning to attack us at home because noone is scared of our fake President. He’s a joke.”
— Penny Dillard Fulton
“Trump ordered the withdrawal. It was supposed to be May 1. Biden just delayed it. Geez.”
— Joel Burrow
“Nothing like the pride factor of a man who can’t admit he was wrong. Even when he’s in the most powerful position in what we once knew as a free nation.”
— Grant Mars
“I remember being promised they would be withdrawn on August 1st by someone else!! Wish they had stuck with that instead prolonging it even further.. 6 months was too long. It has been 20 years.”
— Joshua Snyder
“What an absolute embarrassment Joe Biden is.”
— Carol Christine Cauthen
“Maybe if the previous administration wouldn’t have made deals with the Taliban, releasing prisoners and had the audacity to invite them to Our White House we wouldn’t be in this mess!”
— Koi Long
“The same people dissing Biden about his position are the same people who praised Trump for releasing 5000 Taliban prisoners. Talk about hypocrisy.”
— James M Holley
“Worse than Bengazi and Joe Hiden stands behind it, nobody tell him we still have troops between North and South Korea because it ultimately keeps the peace. Trump was wise enough to listen to the military when they told him leaving would be a disaster, so he kept a small peace keeping force present and it worked. Biden and Obama support and equipped ISIS on multiple occasions.”
— Daniel James Harding
Regarding, “East Texas hospitals work to recruit, retain employees amid COVID-19 surge, nurse shortage,” Monday:
“Bring back nurses who were fired because they didn’t want to take the vaccine. That would help.”
— Diane Edge
“All the deniers need to apply.”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“Treat them better and give them better pay make them feel like essential workers and compensate well.”
— Trayvonda Maldonado
“Sad that I really need to go to the hospital for a non covid thing but can’t go cause there is no room for anyone.”
— Brian Heaslet
“Make sure, if you are vaccinated, you are wearing a mask as well! The article doesn’t tell you that alot of patients with covid right now had vaccines!! This makes vaccinated individuals think they are safe. They are not!”
— Stacey Horan
Regarding, “COVID-19 cases remain low in Gregg County Jail after vaccine mandate for employees,” Saturday:
“I think we would be over the hospital admittance of people being put on ventilators, if people would have gotten vaccinated! Just my opinion! Do not want shut downs again! Children need in school teaching. I had zero problems with my vaccines! Just be kind and compassionate towards everybody please!!”
— Kelly Brown
“Requirment. Everyone should walk off if they were forced. My body my choice. Right?”
— Lisa Bryant Prater
“Good now mandate them for everyone in Longview.”
— Albert Ruiz
“This is great. Jails and prisons were cesspools for covid all 2020, and sure, some people are very bad people, but some people just got mixed up and don’t deserve to be locked in a cell surrounded by a virus with inadequate health care.”
— René Dillard
“True.....maybe. But hey have y’all ask them this question. (( I already KNOW the answer from a jailer)) How many Gregg Co officers and employees QUIT their CAREER because you mandated the vaccine? ....having issues replacing these folks now hunh?”
— Ambert A West
“All the sheep need to get poked. Government controls all aspect of life already and know yall getting unapproved vaccines as a test experiment. Smh”
— Scott McPherson
“Forcing people to take an experimental shot is tyranny.”
— Daniel James Hardin