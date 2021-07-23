Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Delta variant pushes increase of new COVID-19 cases in region to 6-month high,” Wednesday:
“People will fit this to their narrative so they can do what they want in the end.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“Who is even testing for the variant? I want to know where that info is coming from because when I took my girl to the ER at North Park a few days back she tested positive for Covid. I asked the ER doctor and nurses if it was the variant and they said they only test for Covid. That’s interesting because we hear about the variant but who is testing for it if the hospital isn’t?”
— Dave Jalving
“All they want to do is have another lock down before midterm elections.”
— Darrell Helton
“Right. Here we go again with a bunch of ‘I play a doctor on social media’ and tell everyone that the vaccine will turn you into a mutant so the deep state can recruit you into the war against the reptileans.”
— Bruce Allen Williams
“I’m not surprised. Open Borders with untested illegals pouring in.”
— Cynthia Pinkerton Bluethman
“Haven’t known one vaccinated person who has died of Covid. I know 8 people who died of Covid or Covid pneumonia who were not vaccinated or vaccine skeptics.”
— Mary Zorn
“Vaccinate for the children who can’t. 97% of hospitalized covid patients are unvaxxed- and that is including children.”
— Amanda Ylitalo
Regarding, “Roosters seized in Rusk County cockfighting sting now set to be euthanized due to disease diagnosis,” Monday:
“Can we do the same to the people who were responsible for instigating these disgusting events?”
— Linda Ogin
“I believe it’s just an excuse to keep from having to house high maintenance animals! Let’s see the dated test results.”
— Barton Jb Mahony
“Was this an airborne disease and if so were there any poultry near this fight owned by farmers? We they told if any about this disease.”
— Carole Kessler
“They always kill these roosters anyways. They were never going to let them live. The authorities that is.”
— Denise Schuldt Phipps
“They were going to be euthanized anyway ... they just had to come up with reasonable excuse to do so.”
— Joel Saucedo
“Same people getting mad over this also order the 6pc at chicken express.”
— Mady Jean
Regarding, “Heavy rains cause water rescue calls in downtown Longview; flash flood warning issued,” Monday:
“Glad there were people there to help! And awesome job to the man giving his umbrella to the woman on her bike.”
— Kira Swan
“Cutter Towing your driver Ben made the paper. You guys are amazing and go the extra mile to help. That’s why I send everyone I see that is locked out or broke down to call y’all.”
— Lacey Lopez
“OMG lots of rain.”
— Joyce Taylor
“I don’t understand how that even happens.”
— Michelle Fette Rankin
“Yeah 4th & Clinic Dr were bad!”
— Lisa McClain
“My hometown!!”
— Sandra Marx
“Look like Houston.”
— Linda J. Foster Mathis
“Don’t drive through the water people.”
— Robert Frazier
“Worst thing you can do is just stop.. If your going to actually try to go through it, don’t stop just because it’s a little deeper than you thought. If you ain’t going to throttle through it or immediately back out then you better have worn your swimsuit.”
— Josh Jester
“Shoot the puddle going into Murphy’s gas station almost got me. Had my engine light on and everything.”
— Tiffany Deuel
“Time to Bust out the kayaks.”
— Bo Emhoolah
Regarding, “Two more Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., have tested positive for coronavirus,” Sunday:
“So, Was this the purpose of their trip to D.C.? Get their marching orders on how to further their case of Covid manipulation?”
— John Bennett
“Who cares?”
— Kevin Perry
“So what kind of message are you putting out there, when you leave your job to board a private plane with your case of Miller light and none of you have masks own. You are not my type of people to follow.”
— Betty Summerlin Bennett
“So ... did any of these people really take the vaccine or just say they did? If they did get vaccinated, what does that say about the vaccine they’ve been pushing on the common folk?”
— Kathy Pilkinton
“Really tacky comment but I refrain.”
— Keith Barber
“Oh so this is what the vote is up. Democrats left so the vote can’t be official. Y’all really want Texas to stop teaching MLK and the suffragettes?”
— Bryan Wolfbane
“That’s very suspicious. They need to investigate how they got it. Doesn’t seem like coincidence. Someone is using germ warfare.”
— Philip Lacy
Regarding, “Stallard: A blueprint for a 70-year marriage,” Saturday:
“Great heartwarming example of how 2 people can change the world in small ways through unconditional love.”
— Pauline Beaumier Green
“I also read the obituaries in the LNJ and pondered the circumstances of these deaths. Good job, Jack, in filling in the spaces. What a beautiful piece of writing.”
— Carlyn Short
“I noticed their obits and was encouraged. My Mister and I married young, 18 and 20, and are about to celebrate year 44 of marriage. I honestly do not want to live one day of life without him. This story reinforces my feelings. Thanks for a beautiful example for us all.”
— Terry Kerns
“Maybe Junior and I will make 70 years. We are coming up on 50 years of wedded bliss!”
— Joanie Cassity
“Quite lovely and bittersweet.”
— Angela Ward
“I guess all you have to do to live together this long is call your wife Willie. Always wondered where this started but I never could get either of them to tell me. Mr Claude would always say Well, that is who she is.”
— Joe Cassity Jr.
“What an inspiration.”
— Nancy J. Balsly Elswick
Regarding, “One Love Longview seeks to unite community with event in response to planned white supremacy rally,” Friday:
n
“One love Longview is such a special and important place.”
— McKenzie Minter
“Amazing work Amanda Veasy. Thank you so much for being a unifying force.”
— Matthew Nehrling
“I still want to know where the supremacy rally is at and who is planning it. All I see is this never an event and who is responsible. Where did this story come from?”
— Kimberly Headrick Galyon
“One Love Longview ... Please do not confuse peace and love with the acceptance of immorality.”
— Mike Edwards
“Ik it will be a lot of faking so I promise you all when I am out and about in real life I will pull your card bc I take diversity and unity seriously. Just letting you all know.”
— Temecca LaCarol