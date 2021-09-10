Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Gregg County Fair kicks off this weekend,” Wednesday:
“Pray for your local healthcare workers!!”
— Perla Nuñez
“What were the local COVID numbers like last year when this event was canceled vs. what are they like right now? I understand people wanting to ‘get back to normal,’ but moving forward with this event when Gregg county is reporting a record number of positive COVID cases is not going to help curb community spread.”
— Marla Camp
“Now this is news we like to see!”
— Joseph Travis Hutchison
“Yet you published an article earlier this week of the rise of COVID.”
— Claudia Lidia Aguilar
“With numbers so High & schools closing?”
— Heather Watson
“All these people complaining are gonna be first in line for rides and corndogs u ain’t kidding anyone hush and take your seat Karen.”
— Sarah Cooper
“These comments. when are we supposed to get back to living? I thought everyone was getting vaccinated? You scared then don’t go.”
— LaAndria Starr
“But the surrounding schools are closed.”
— Tia Evans
“With these COVID #’s in Gregg County and hospitals packed with COVID patients.”
— Patti Brady
“Great! Let’s pack thousands of maskless, unvaccinated people shoulder-to-shoulder while virus cases are skyrocketing. What could possibly go wrong?”
— Roger Maxwell
“People are going to do what people are going to do. If the numbers of covid scare you, stay home or simply stay away from others. Just because your scared of it dosnt mean other people are. There are “guidelines” that never has changed since this began. VACATED people still spread it just the unvaxed. Just because you feel unsafe doesnt means others do and its becoming a sad unwanted reality that alot of people just cant grasp the concept that just because you feel or think a certin way does Not mean the other person does... You do you and they will do them... let the fair go on and if you feel unsafe DONT GO really simple logic...”
— James Young
Regarding, “Texas 31 sees more fatalities; project aimed at preventing crashes years away, unfunded,” Monday:
“I think it’s awesome when I’m following someone going 60mph and we get to the passing lanes they speed up to over 75mph and then slow back down after the passing lane.”
— Warren Hawk
“If people would stop treating it like it’s the interstate we wouldn’t see these wrecks. I have had people pass me going 80-90 in a no pass zone too! It’s crazy!”
— Felisha Simmering
“It’s because they’re driving with covid. It’s making them swerve lanes.”
— Eddie Nelson
“I always thought it strange we only have traffic cameras on lights. Why not put some randomly down 31? Shoot all you need to fund is a sign saying a traffic cam is coming up and people will slow down to not get ticketed.”
— Tiffany Deuel
“People drive that stretch of highway like it’s a speedway track...fast as they can!!”
— Linda Swindell Gurganus
“Perhaps dedicate a few troopers to this Hwy? I’ve seen numerous accidents including myself on this stretch of road. Very seldom do I see officers unless there is an accident.”
— Scott Watson
“I drove back from Tyler. Midday. It was fine. Slow down.”
— Rick Jarrell
“State troopers are also not as present on the highway this year. I’ve seen some posted a few times this last month but before that basically none.”
— Scott Backus
“This highway was nicknamed Bloody 31 because of all the wrecks!!”
— Jamie Dunn-Bell
“About a $10,000 reward to turn in crazy drivers? Would save more lives than abortion.”
— Grace Jacobus
“It would be a dream to have Tyler and Longview one day connected by a safe highway or a loop.”
— Jeffrey Odom
Regarding, “Trial by fire: East Texans remember deadly 2011 Labor Day weekend wildfires,” Sunday:
“Remember it well. Was pregnant with my triplets and wondering if it was safe to breathe the air. Also remember woods burning between house near my house and people running for their lives. Scary time for sure.”
— Jessica Davis
“We live just down from Lincoln Springs Road. Every Sunday evening we ride past where Valerie and her baby girl, Kloe lived and died. I think of them every time. God bless her family.”
— Terry Kerns
“I remember it well. I spent part of the day at the intersection of fm 349 and fm 2011 helping to keep a neighbors cedar house watered down while the fire services fought a fire accross the road. Then that evening helped put out 3 fires on highway 80 between Marshall and Hallsville. Quite a day.”
— Marty Duplissey
“I drove old 135 going and coming to my daughters house and I remember it looked like a war zone it finally is starting to grow back don’t know if it will ever be as pretty as it use too!?”
— Joy Miller
“It was an experience I never want to live again. My husband, who is a volunteer fireman in Jefferson, took off work for a week to help in trying to get that monster put out. Our middle son is also a volunteer fireman who helped. To see so many acres burned, so many homes burned, it breaks your heart. I had no idea anything in the world was going on other than the Bear Creek fire. We had embers in our yard and were maybe five miles from the fire. If it weren’t for the planes that came in with the flame retardant and the water scooper plane that used Lake ‘O The Pines, I don’t know that it would have stopped. It was burning in a horseshoe and if it hadn’t been contained, it would have made it to the high school, elementary school, my moms and grandmother’s house and would have destroyed the north and northwest part of Jefferson.”
— Regena Nelson
Regarding, “Longview doctors implore community in letter: Get vaccinated,” Sunday:
“Praying as always for our community. I especially pray for the hateful. Truly shocked at how people have treated each other the past 2 years. More devastating than the virus is the condition of some of your hearts. Many could benefit from the Holy Bible and a good Emily Post book.”
— Robin Lindsey Hightower
“I wish all would get vaccinated but it is your choice. Either way, please give your life to Jesus & get life insurance because death is 100% going to happen to us all.”
— Kristy Taylor
“The people have a choice! And that’s a no from me!”
— Vic Pantera
“Just remember it’s not a guarantee you won’t get COVID or even die from COVID. I know many who have been vaccinated who’ve experienced mild symptoms (mostly young adults) and some fighting for their lives. Be vigilant about washing your hands! My concern is people have a false sense of security because of the shot and aren’t taking precautions!”
— Janel Walker
“Facts are that the vast majority of people that are in the hospital with severe covid and the overwhelming majority that die from covid are unvaccinated. You are taking a huge gamble by not getting vaccinated.”
— Karen McGuire