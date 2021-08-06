Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Federal judge temporarily blocks Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to pull over vehicles with migrants who might carry COVID-19,” Tuesday:
“And there are people who still believe systemic racism doesn’t exist. Our governor trying to implement a formal racial profiling policy under the guise of public safety while handcuffing schools from implementing actual pandemic safety measures for the largest non-vaccinated population in Texas (children under 12). Disgusting. Glad to see the federal court system not complicit in state-sponsored racism in this case.”
— Erik Dunham
“If he cares so much about covid why did he lift the mask mandate, and promotes the antivax rhetoric.”
— Diana Sarahi Martinez
“Dementia Joe begs everyone to get the shot and mask up but is letting 1000’s of covid infected illegals to be flown all over the country.”
— David Carroll
“Good. If he cared so much he wouldn’t be out here trying to abolish mask mandates and not push for vaccination. Clearly this is all done out of Racism.”
— Albert Ruiz
Regarding, “PHOTOS: Longview Arboretum and Nature Center event celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday,” Sunday:
“I love the Arboretum and the creative ladies who run it! Great family environment and so photo worthy!”
— Farrah Nichole Photography
“In my 20 years in Longview, this was the most interactive, all ages fun I’ve ever had at an event hosted by the city. It was marvelous!”
— Lindsay Metzger
“We can celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday but we can’t celebrate Abraham Lincoln George Washington or any other of the presidents? What a wonderful culture”
— Hunter Bonner
“This event was so much fun and we are so thankful for it! Thank you!”
— April Eden Morris
“Thank you so much to Longview Symphony Orchestra and everyone they partnered with as well as everyone in costumes out in the heat! My family had a great time!”
— Callie Brewster Forrest
Regarding, “Stallard: Biles shouldn’t apologize for being human,” Sunday:
“And while everyone is focusing on her, we’re missing out on everyone else that is participating. Well done MSM. No press is bad press I guess. I only say the above because I haven’t seen any other articles on other Olympians.”
— Jed Smith
“And on the other hand, we have 18 year olds in combat, that have dodged bullets and watched their comrades die for years, for pennies on the dollar. It’s all voluntary and relative. I’ll save my empathy for people who really have it hard.”
— J.M. McRae
“Jordan took 2 years off for mental health. Baseball players are pulled every single day because something goes off mentally and they can’t help their team anymore. She had an issue that messed with her head and made it physically dangerous to perform. This isn’t even a debate. It’s no different than the yips or stock car drivers who lose their edge.”
— Jacob Taylor
“I support Biles’ steps and missteps all the way and applaud her support of her team.”
— Kay Bradshaw Holland
“Why did she agree to go if she knew she was not at the top of her game”
— Ronald Walton
“Couldn’t agree with you more!”
— Phyllis Shaw
“I agree but at the same time she was being very public and even bragged about her goat emoji. Gloat after the competition.”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“Amen to everything he wrote about Simone Biles! She will always be a gold medal winner in my book!”
— Cindy Gagliardi Shaw
Regarding, “Community spread of COVID-19 in Gregg, Smith counties rises significantly,” Saturday:
“Why do people laugh at these types of articles? It seems like there is no longer empathy or compassion.”
— Koi Long
“Don’t need any meeting, just stop listening to the (#FOOLS) that are telling you it’s not real.”
— Lawrence Horne
“Theatrics much? Propaganda rag at best.”
— Cheri Steelman
“It’s back to school time and they are just wanting to spread the fear.”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
“When school starts back up and the teachers quit or start getting sick then people will be upset because they have to take care of their own kids. Some don’t even take time to teach them to wash their hands. Yes people die of other diseases, but there are so many who just don’t care until it affects them and then want the nurses and doctors to do everything to save them by putting themselves in jeopardy by taking care of them. It will get bad again and then people will be walking around angry at everyone because we are on lockdown. Smh.”
— Jader Brown
“I just don’t understand why we are still at ‘fear mongering’ as people say. We have been here for almost two years. Seen so many people die. I have to assume the people who state these things are healthy individuals or ones that were lucky to not die or have long haul Covid symptoms. Why are we still at it’s fake? It’s political? Yes, it was probably created in China and it’s probably going to happen more and more. Does that make it fake? No. Why is reporting on the facts of increased cases, which if you think aren’t real please go visit any ER or urgent care and you’ll be fact checked, such a bad thing? I don’t understand why we can’t just come together and realize that we have to do our part. You can have a choice to be vaccinated or not, it’s your choice. To sit here and still call it a lie, I just cannot fathom nor understand.”
— Lauren Parks
“When everyone refuses to wear a mask, social distance, or get vaccinated, WTH did y’all think was going to happen. This might not affect you in particular the death toll is at 53,367, 95% of them being 50+, that’s 50,698 family’s that have lost parents, or grand parents and 2,669 family’s that have lost a brother, sister, child, grand child,etc. This count is just for Texas the national death toll is 613k. ‘It’s my constitutional right to not wear a mask’~ all of east Texas. OK I understand that but, maybe reflect on your choices and think of all the people that you come in contact with in a day, and think of how many people those people have come In contact in a day,etc. Now think of how many of those people could potentially lose a family member because of a choice that was made by someone else. No one can make you wear a mask, get vaccinated, or social distance, but it take a cold heart that know you may have been the cause of some ones death.”
— Justin Vance Parker