Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Regarding, “Settlement reached in Longview eminent domain case,” Monday:
“Great the family got what they asked for including moving expenses . Now in today’s market wish them well finding a suitable location.”
— John Leach
“Lucky they even got a dime!!!”
— Calderon Devyn
“City wasting tax payer money once again.”
— David Sweat
“Always hated the idea of imminent domain. Basically if any government wants your property they can take it. Often at way less than it’s worth.”
— Samuel Thompson
Regarding, “NET Health: COVID-19 deaths rise by four in Gregg County,” Monday:
“Prayers for Loved ones of those lost.”
— Alicia Elias
“Herd immunity in action close down please.”
— Beverly Jean Coverson
“So far there’s been 216,000,000 documented cases worldwide. Theres only been 4,500,000 deaths. 216,000,000- 4,500,000=211,500,000=2.08% of covid infections worldwide wide have died. There’s 7.674 billion people on earth. There’s only been 216 million documented covid cases world wide. 2.81% of the world’s population has contracted covid. 7.674 billion — 4.5 million=0.06 percent death toll worldwide do to COVID-19.”
— Austin Cheatham
Regarding, “Gladewater ISD closes for rest of week due to COVID-19 absences,” Sunday:
“LISD needs to close give the schools a good disinfectant.”
— Ramonia Aka-Mona
“This is what the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers wanted. Mission completed. Good job.”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“So many are closing so they can disinfect and that does nothing for the air borne virus. Masks is what will help.”
— Sheila Thrash
“All these other schools need to follow right along behind Gladewater.”
— Toya Renee Henderson
“Heaven forbid we mask.”
— Beth Neidlinger
“Mask mandate to Tyler and Chapel Hill ISD tomorrow starting. I was at the meeting.”
— Cindy Featherston
“I get emails and calls daily from white oak! And still don’t see no mask wearing.”
— Tiffany Jones
“Need to close period til this covid back dwn some.”
— Meshell Jones-Hodge
Regarding, “Health official: COVID-19 surge at Longview hospitals means possible delays in care,” Sunday:
“It’s worse because people with Covid go out in public they don’t care it’s all about them.”
— Debra Gray Pope
“For the folks that need help with masks! Except the point of masks is to protect the people around you and stop the spread. So your mask actually protects other people more than you. Covid travels in droplets, and if you are wearing a mask then it stops a lot of the droplets from entering the air. If the droplets don’t enter the air, then they don’t become an aerosol for others to breathe in.”
— Koi Long
“Held a middle aged man for 2 days in ER — then 2 days in hospital, 9 tests-8 negative, 9th positive, sent home next day with same low oxygen levels as when he arrived at ER. Recovered at home. WTH?”
— Cindy Sheppard
“It will only get worse because people don’t care to protect themselves or others.”
— April Pipkin
“I hope their ‘freedoms’ save them out of it.”
— Albert Ruiz
“So many were bent on reopening now people walk around as if nothing is going on ... East Texas at its finest.”
— Brandon Norris
“People need to get vaccinated!!”
— G Elaine Watson
“If I survive COVID at my house don’t understand why everyone is running to the hospital cuz they feel out of breath . I mean that’s how it felt when I was sick but mange to still make it out . Stay home save yourselves.”
— Naomi Cardona
“Fear is all you report, ‘Tell A Vision’! This is why my TV never goes in a news station!”
— Debbie Reid
“I’m glad y’all all think this is to scare y’all. Y’all should take a walk around the ICU right now. Where my mom is. Fighting for her life cause of covid. A nurse. But yeah it’s a hoax and it’s just to push you to get vaxxed. I hope to god y’all don’t have to go through what my family and the families of the people up there are going through.”
— Jenna Turner
“Thank you governor.”
— Rebecca A Lawson
“I went to the hospital yesterday. Had a chance to talk to some of the nurses. Y’all know that they are literally losing the will to stay in the medical field right now when there are so many who are not vaccinated, who end up at the hospital, get on ventilators and still think it’s a hoax. I’d quit being a nurse too if my patients were all that stupid.”
— Bryan Wolfbane
Regarding, “7-Eleven returning to Longview area with purchase of Kyle’s Kwik Stops,” Sunday:
“No! Not Kyle’s!”
— Michelle Atkinson
“My mom works here. Everything is staying the same just changing owners. All the same employees! Give them a chance!”
— Chelsey Preston
“Alright! Now we can have hot dogs that have been on a spinning warmer for 12 hours.”
— J.M. McRae
“I’m shocked. I never thought he would sale his store’s. Those were his babies.”
— Troyvonda Maldonado
“I love the 7-11’s in Dallas and if they are anything like them, I will be a regular.”
— Melanie Despaw Baker
“I would be great if they had plans for a Buccees. I would go everyday.”
— Janie Williams Martin
“Yes! 7/11 is the best gas station hands down! I can’t wait to get my slurpee on!”
— Savannah Finto
“Well one more liberal owned establishment I won’t need to go to.”
— Don Pruitt
“Great! Some years ago they said they had no plans for their area. Glad they changed their minds.”
— Tanya Tanzeela Bell-Abercrombie
“Y’all are a bunch of the most close-minded grumpy people I’ve ever not met.”
— Briana Johnson
Regarding, “COVID-19: East Texas school district closures,” Friday:
“So, what is more important, your children’s freedom not to wear a mask or their education?”
— Nancy Ellen Downey Martin
“Keep yourself at home if you have a possible exposure, any symptoms of illness, and limit unnecessary socializing in person while kids are trying to stay in school. Is it that hard to make some adjustments so that we aren’t turning classrooms into petri dishes?”
— Amanda Ylitalo
“This is to be expected. Cleaning the bldgs is not going to fix the aerosol virus floating in the air and being inhaled by the kids. I have two grandkids who have ‘come into close contact’ with kids and a couple of teachers (none of whom wore masks). I am hoping my grandkids’ masks will protect them.”
— Sheila Thrash
“This is what y’all wanted right?”
— Javier Jay Zapata
“Well my daughter got a note saying she came in contact with someone at school with covid an that we can volunteer quarantine an it will be excused but count towards her 90% attendance ... so thats a good way to keep parents sending there kids to school even tho they could start having symptoms a few days later. BC it goes towards their attendance.”
— Jessie Ann Jordan
“It’s to be expected.”
— Amber Nichole Thomas