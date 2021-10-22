Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “District: Longview High student arrested after found in possession of loaded firearm” Wednesday:
n
“It happened around 8:30 and why the phone call went out at 11:45.”
— Karina Rodriguez
“Big shout out to the person who saw it and reported it instead of ignoring it.”
— Temecca LaCarol
“It’s too bad all the parents are worried about their children being masked and ‘controlled’ instead of this.”
— Albert Ruiz
“Thank you Lord for watching over staff, students.”
— Sylvia Hawkins
“I am very glad no one was hurt.”
— Charles-Eva Meadows II
Regarding, “Gregg County to use federal grant to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates” Wednesday:
n
“These people need mental healthcare more than they need these shots.”
— Shelly Armstrong
“Why do they need to do that if the vaccine is free???”
— Brittani Milford
“All we can do is keep trying. Misinformation runs rampant in our beautiful East Texas town.”
— Pamela Walters Moore
“Well, there you go again. That dadburned ole socialism giving grants to this arch-conservative area.”
— Kathy Somer
“Let it go, at this point everyone who wants the vaccine, has gotten it. I the politicians probably got friends making money off of advertising for the shot.”
— Kenny Kirkpatrick
Regarding, “Jury finds ex-nurse guilty of capital murder for killing patients at Tyler hospital” Tuesday:
n
“This a tragedy all around. Nobody wins. His family is going to be haunted by this. His children will have to face it every day of their lives. They didn’t know about it or ask for that burden. The families of those harmed and who lost their lives will suffer every day of their lives. Justice has been served, but Nobody wins. Let’s don’t make it harder in the court of public opinion. I am sad for everyone involved.”
— Kathy Kitchings Silvertooth
“Glad to see justice first Chris and the rest of the victims , this is so very sad !! Prayers.”
— Joyce Gray
“Good job!! So where are his friends and family that believe all these allegations were fake?”
— Laurie Turman-dehoff
Regarding, “East Texas nearly shut out in Texas Monthly BBQ rankings” Monday:
n
“Riverport in Jefferson should have been on there. It’s better than anything in Longview, even though i would say boxcar is right there with them.”
— Neil Whitaker
“Somebody did not go to Carter’s”
— Keith Robison
“Bodacious is great. It’s hard to beat the Central Texas places … East Texas can’t hold a candle to Kreuz Market, Black’s or Smitty’s in Lockhart, Luling City Market in Luling and Houston and The Salt Lick in Austin and Louie Mueller Barbecue in Austin.”
— Matt Treat
“Riverport is the best. Hands down.”
— Charae Sands
“To each their own, but I don’t consider Stanley’s the best in this area.”
— J.M. McRae
“Mmmmkay, but we all know Riverport is the BEST.”
— Mel Evans
“Sunbird BBQ will be there next time. They just haven’t been open long enough.”
— Casey Stewart
“I live in Central Texas now & haven’t found anything here that stands up to Bodacious.”
— Michael S. Moore
“Stanley’s is INFINITELY better than Bodacious.”
— Jed Smith
“Chuck’s Country Smoke House should be on this list!”
— Will Foster
“Way too many Post Oak joints on that list.”
— Heath Hartzell
“Wright on Taco Shop & Bar b q is the BEST!!”
— Lee Ann Theis Humphries
“No one has been to Brisket Love in Lindale.”
— Scott Watson
“Bodacious is hit or miss. Like at the Loop 281 Bodacious I asked for some fat (point) with my flat. I was given actual fat, not point meat. It’s also priced like it was Franklins, which it’s pretty far from.”
— Wes Southern
“Bodacious Hallsville is good!!”
— Shawanna Anderson
“We use to go to Stanley’s a lot. However, the quality and portions are horrible now. They really need to step it up and bring those prices back down too! SERIOUSLY!”
— Lola Beth Helms May
“Time for East Texas to step it up. I wonder if they tried Stringers Lufkin bbq or the new one in Lufkin.”
— LeAndria Starr
“They must not hit the hood bbq stands.”
— Daren Chappell
“We used to have a BBQ food truck that beat anything I’ve ever had. Smokin’ J’s made ribs that you dream about.”
— Lisa Gaines
“Longview News-Journal your still sleeping on BIG’Z BBQ in Diana Texas.”
— Christopher Gallagher
Regarding, “‘There’s nobody else like Miss Helen’: Longview woman, 95, honored for service to veterans” Friday:
n
“Well done Mrs. Helen! What a proud and beautiful legacy you’ve given in honor of Veterans, POW’s, and MIA’s. Your a Special Hero and Voice for so many congratulations! God bless her and her work! Thank you Mrs. Helen and VFW Post 4002 for all your service! America’s Finest Serving Our Veterans!! God bless you all.”
— Marilyn Petty
“What an honor to see her recognized for her service to Veterans and Military. Well done Miss Helen!”
— Sherri Goodwin
“Thank you for 75 yrs. of service ... God loves you.”
— Anna Beth Jones-Holmes
“That’s my husband, Ben Gurganus, and the Honor Guard from VFW Post 4002, presenting the flag to Miss Helen! I know they were proud to be a part of this celebration!”
— Linda Swindell Gurganus
“Great person with a big heart especially for Veterans!”
— Sandy Farmer
“Ms Helen is the sweetest lady. Her dedication to the veterans and POW’s has been her life! Thank you for all you have given!”
— Susie Ingalls
“What A Blessing....Miss Helen Is TRULY A God Sent Lady.”
— Mitzi Bowie
“I have been wondering about her lately. This is awesome that she is being honored.”
— Teresa Martin Reimer
Regarding, “Eight men arrested in Longview armed robbery; police looking for another suspect” Friday:
n
“The juries need to make an example of every one of them. Long prison terms-no mercy.”
— Enrique Sotero
“Hip-hop culture and fatherless homes created this. SAD”
— Darnell Gipson
“This is why you always bring a friend, meet publicly, and have a plan. Glad whoever they robbed lived to see another day.”
— Travis John
“Ok how was eight people involved in this? Not enough info.”
— Chris Mathews