Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, “Gladewater Opry building gets new owner, future,” Wednesday:
“As long as they don’t take the wonderful history and wonderful memories away from Gladewater, I imagine the community will support them to the fullest.”
— Duanne Barnes
“We loved the Gladewater Opry. We used to take our of town friends there, and were very sad when it closed. Very excited about it opening back up again, even if the format is a little different!”
— Bob Ward
“This is bittersweet for the Ivy family. So excited for the new owner. I hope Gladewater shows their support!”
— Jamie Ivy-Launius
Regarding, “Rico’s Kitchen and Cantina to expand to Longview Mall food court,” Tuesday:
“I’ll finally want to go eat at the mall!!”
— Krystin Faith Goza
“Way to go Johnny, Rich & Team. That’s good business.”
— Krupal Patel
“Will they have their Margaritas on the adapted menu? That would make the mall a little more tolerable for me.”
— Toni Green
“Y’all need hole jalapeño‘s I ordered a grilled one and was told all you had were sliced.”
— Dennis Modisette
“So is Fit House Cafe gone for good? The mall location was the last one.”
— Kevin Smith
“Ate there yesterday … awesome food!!!”
— Toya Renee Henderson
“Woohoo!!”
— Nikki Tyner Baudat
Regarding, “East Texans report seeing fireball light up the sky,” Monday:
“I was downtown at the time it happened. I felt like it was right above me. I had to turn away from it ... super ultraviolet.”
— Zach Oden
“Literally was outside of Papacitas in Longview when this happened. Me and one of my coworkers looked at each other, looked around 1 more time outside Bc we thought We was gonna die.”
— Nayely Ledesma
“It hit right by my job I thought I was crazy.”
— Shania Lamae
“I was shooting my RPG !”
— Jimmy Dryer
“I saw it, 8:46 -9 p.m. south of Longview.”
— Pati Mares
“It was so cool !!!”
— Amanda Waybright
“I saw it last night coming home from VBS. It was a little scary.”
— Janiece Nichols Baldwin
“I saw it in Union Grove it was really close and bright.”
— Omar Soto Mora
“No, but my dog and neighbor’s dog absolutely freaked out at just about the time everyone was reporting it. (I didn’t even realize the connection until an hour later reading people’s posts and the time matched up).”
— Matthew Nehrling
“I saw it. Just happened to look up when outside. It was in northwest sky.”
— Bruce A. Cammack
“Sorry guys. Testing out the new sleigh. Was trying to keep it on the DL. My bad…”
— Santa Flavious
“I was driving back from Austin last night and saw it.”
— Lindsay Love
“My husband and I saw it. Never had seen anything like it before.”
— Melody Lauritsen DeLuca
“Longview Texas at 9 p.m. I thought it was lightning.”
— Lydia Adams
“They’re coming ...”
— Todd Thompson
“Didn’t see it, but I’m certain it was a hoax.”
— Kathy Somer
Regarding, “Sheriff’s office: Resident injured when teen intentionally crashes SUV into East Texas home,” Monday:
“It’s the details for me.”
— Eric Timberlake Jr.
“Yesterday was my birthday, and the news I received was so devastating, I just wanted to run and hold my son, but unfortunately I live 219 miles away! I cried out to my Heavenly Father and asked that my son and his family be OK! I wonder how the parents of that boy would feel if that was their son, I wonder how angry they would be, I wish they were in my shoes and that things were different! I don’t wish anyone any harm, but the parents shouldn’t makeup stories, because next time that boy does it again someone could be seriously hurt or worst die!”
— Marie Massey
“No criminal mischief chargers.”
— Ursula Jackson
“Us as the family don’t know anymore details than anyone else does at this time. No one knows this kid or any info so not sure how this was intentional. We’re just thankful right now that my BIL is ok and houses can be fixed not people.”
— Nikole Cash
“Punk should be put on a chain gang for next 3 months. He won’t do it again!”
— Debbie Adams
Regarding, “Whataburger in Central Longview closed for about a week; upgrades planned for all local stores,” Monday:
“Love the burgers but can’t wait an hour for a simple burger and fries.”
— Tim Sellers
“Sure miss Whatburger. Ate at that one many times over the two decades we lived there. Looking forward to Whataburger coming to the Kansas City area.”
— Marti Patten
“This was the first one In Longview. The burgers are still the best around the state.”
— Betty Hearn
“Hope they upgrade the employees.”
— Kevin Perry
“One of the best in Longview. I assume this is the dining area remodel.”
— Wes Southern
“Oh. Well good thing I ate there last night then.”
— Petyon Scribbles Varner
“There’s like 10 of these in Longview we’ll be okay.”
— Albert Ruiz
“Need to do Gilmer Rd., heard horror stories about that place.”
— Angela M. Navejas
“They need a faster service just like Chick-fil-A.”
— Raul Perez
“Long overdue.”
— Donna Austin Jackson
“Installing new coolers for the fries.”
— Donald Elliott
Regarding, “Guardians chosen as new name for Cleveland’s baseball team,” Friday:
“Cleveland Guardians is a horrible new name.”
— Aaron Cummings
“Not sure how long they will stay with that Name. They chose that name because of columns that rise above Cleveland or at least that’s what Cleveland television news said.”
— John J. Greezy Grif
“Ridiculous! People need to stop with all this craziness about getting there feelings hurt ... they names are not insults!! Stop trying to change everything in America if you don’t like things here move to another country. You will be back.”
— Laura Jasper
“Cancel culture. When will it end?”
— Ron Walden
“Since they feel so offended, why not changing the name to the “Victims.” Major league sports isn’t about the game anymore. It’s a political platform for the left. I hope they go broke.”
— Zach Fu
“Always be the Indians to me.”
— Scott Weddle
“Bad move. 1. It doesn’t sit well with fans and big alumni supporters.”
— Keith Barber
“Lotta white guys offended by a name change. Guess we know who the actual snowflakes are.”
— Ashleigh Blackwell