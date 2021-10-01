Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:
Regarding, ”Answer Line celebrates a year of beautiful moments” Wednesday:
“This amazing lady inspires me all the time!”
— Niki Blaske Groce
“You are such a blessing in my life and I love you.”
— Ana Pecina Walker
“One of my favorite things about Sundays is looking out to see you and your guys in that faithful spot. Thank you for inviting us to celebrate with you. I’m so grateful for you.”
— Elizabeth Ponder
“I have been thinking about you. Tell the boys I said hello and I will keep the prayers going! (Couldn’t resist the !) lol”
— Sue Webster
“Love your beautiful moments. Thanks for sharing with us!!”
— Terrie W Lindsey
“Celebrating with you and you’re such an inspiration to all of us!”
— Sherri Goodwin
Regarding, ”Funding for George Richey-McCann traffic signal moves forward” Tuesday:
“The traffic light should have been done last summer! Thank you for getting this done.”
— Nicole Brown Bodenheimer
“They put that pointless one over on the loop by that car lot but this one that’s much worse isn’t done. Stupid.”
— Thomas Witham
“It’s about time!!”
— Janet Adams
Regarding, ”Former East Texas nurse called serial killer on first day of capital murder trial” Tuesday:
“As he he should be called. If it walks like a duck ...”
— Debbie Adams
“What do they think is going on at hospitals now during COVID while in ICU???”
— Calderon Devyn
“... My only real question is ... How did he think he was going to get away with this?”
— Eric Lee Stoesser
“I thought to be a serial killer you had to kill at least five or more.”
— Robin Pike
Regarding, “Spread of COVID-19 in Gregg County remains steady over past week” Monday:
“About HALF of what it WAS in early September … This is good news!!”
— Misti Scudday
“Just like them to make contradictory statements in the same article!”
— Jessica Lowery
“Of course! Everyone is walking around without masks.”
— April Pipkin
“So in other words , just like statewide , the numbers are going down.”
— Maximus Meridius
Regarding, ”COVID-19 vaccine: Good for mental health?” Monday:
“Vaccinated here and it definitely helped me feel better mentally knowing that I won’t die if I contract Covid again.”
— Brittany Mickal
“Lol, Next week will be that it’ll improve your credit score by 50 points!”
— James Grubbs
“They must mentally think their doing the right thing.”
— Shanna Holland
“It will also cure acne.”
— Hollie Golightly
“I am vaccinated because I’m a pharmacy tech and have asthma. But I believe we should have the right to choose. Talk about reaching! So now it cures depression? This is stupid.”
— Carla Taylor Hudson
“Please, God knows we wished we had a cure for mental health. That is not happening yet.”
— Kimberly Headrick Galyon
“I’d like to see the study and know exactly who was studied. If the people who were mentally stressed before the shot, now feel significantly better but are still cussing out and wishing death on others who are unvaxxed, well, just wow. I’d hate to know I treated another human that way and called it feeling significantly better.”
— Rhonda Reeves Nash
“That is not directly related to the vaccine itself. That is because people carry their stresses too much.”
— Charlie Stuettgen
“There’s a lot safer ways to help the country’s mental health state. Like stopping the fear mongering.”
— Elizabeth Renea Licht
“Bc you have them so brainwashed that once they get the shot they don’t feel so scared to live their life.”
— Meagan
“How many of you experienced increased mental alertness after jab?”
— Pamela Oney
Regarding, ”Downtown Longview streets no longer blocked ‘as precaution’ for possible white supremacy rally” Saturday:
“This entire thread is like ‘tell me you’re a low key white supremacist without TELLING me you’re a low key white supremacist.’”
— Kate Pentecost
“They sure got you to look at something besides what the government is doing.”
— Beverly Miekow
“Stop letting politicians and media divide us. This is all silly and overblown. Only the extremists on both sides cause 99% of the problems. The people in the middle want everyone treated equally and fairly with prosperity for all.”
— Ross Hankins
“Whatever happens, it will pale in comparison to all those riots and protests all over the country last year that the mainstream media totally ignored and to this day pretend it never happened.”
— Shirley Ann Montgomery
“With this mess right hear I hate longview, TX and I ain’t going no where.”
— Terry Williams
“Wondered about that when I went to put mail in mailbox.”
— Viv A Crayton
“Such an over reaction not a precaution. The county and city officials are behaving like drama queens.”
— Dale Silvertooth
“Well well ... all these comments speaking on people’s rights. Funny how that ‘rights’ outlook has changed all of a sudden ...”
— Chastity Smith Clay
“So what ended up actually taking place with all this?”
— Darlene Taylor
“Guess I better not drive the lifted 4x4 Truck today in Longview …”
— Sandy Reynolds Bryant
“And when you say ‘white supremecist’ rally ... are you speaking of the Democratic KKK kind of white supremecy or are you talking about what we USED to call patriotic Americans exercising their free speech peacefully as we have for decades? (And not the ‘Antifa’ style ‘mostly peaceful’...the REAL peaceful kind where nothing is burned and no graffiti is sprayed all over other people’s property).”
— Cherry Warr
“The fact that so many people are joking about something like this is astonishing… smh ...”
— Charmanique NiqueNique Fitzpatrick
“In other news ... I have to be at work at 5 p.m. ... who cares? My point exactly ... fix these pot holes city of Longview.”
— Richard George Jr.
“Good. Send them back to where they came from. Better yet, before they can assemble ask to see their tax returns. We need to know if they actually support this country or are just trying to destroy it.”
— Kathy Somer
“All these ‘white supremacists’ need to get a DNA test done.”
— Geremiah Thompson
“Wow. I mean ... racism ... of any magnitude is dispicable. It comes from all sides. Not just the whities. As can be seen in these comments.”
— Travis Lynn